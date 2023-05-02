Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Stock Position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the quarter. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. makes up 3.6% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned about 11.28% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. worth $27,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,540. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 63.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.1311 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

