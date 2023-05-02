Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.15. 802,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,096. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

