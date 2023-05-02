Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,197. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.