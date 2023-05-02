Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $144,924,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 7.3 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,146,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,543,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

