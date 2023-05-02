Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.87. The stock had a trading volume of 88,745 shares. The stock has a market cap of $779.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.93. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

