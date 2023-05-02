Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 2.2 %

V stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $427.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day moving average of $216.67. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,746 shares of company stock valued at $42,795,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

