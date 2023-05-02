Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 532 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 507,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,574. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

