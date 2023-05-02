Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 5,900 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.61. The company had a trading volume of 472,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.36.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.