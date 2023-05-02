Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Trims Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. 1,653,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

