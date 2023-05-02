Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Mizuho

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MBLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $37.46 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

