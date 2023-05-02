Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.41. The stock had a trading volume of 709,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

