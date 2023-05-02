Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of WSFS Financial worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $152,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $167,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 35,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,963. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.