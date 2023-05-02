Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $377.16. The company had a trading volume of 780,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.