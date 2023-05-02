Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $39.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,685 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446,891. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

