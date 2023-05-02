Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $292.93. 532,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,978. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

