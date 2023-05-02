Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 98,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DFEM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,391. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.