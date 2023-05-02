Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,926,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.84. The stock had a trading volume of 431,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,356. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.