Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 209,869 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,869 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $63,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,445 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

