Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,845,151 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $111,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,315. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

