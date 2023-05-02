Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.28. The stock had a trading volume of 67,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,763. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average of $224.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

