Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,862 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.08. 414,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,907. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.90 and a 200-day moving average of $249.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

