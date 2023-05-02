Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up to $60.45

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.45, but opened at $62.81. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 1,313,451 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

