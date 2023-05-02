Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $86.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

