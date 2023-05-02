MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.90

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 2073917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $886.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $18,612,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $12,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 618.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,300 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its position in MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its position in MoneyGram International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,363,000 after purchasing an additional 855,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

