Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 35,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,743. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a PE ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

