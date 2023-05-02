Moonbeam Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $208.22 million and $2.31 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00058663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,004,050 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.