Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

MNARF stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in owning a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on March 1, 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.