Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
MNARF stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $14.23.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in owning a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on March 1, 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
