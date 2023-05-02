MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,625. The company has a market cap of $717.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About MorphoSys

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.48.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

