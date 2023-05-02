MorphoSys (MOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MorphoSys Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of MOR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 16,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,625. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $717.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.48.
Institutional Trading of MorphoSys
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.