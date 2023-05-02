MorphoSys (MOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MOR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 16,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,625. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $717.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Several research firms recently commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $26,056,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

