Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.70

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 111228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Movado Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $560.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Movado Group Increases Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Movado Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

