MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.5 %

MSA opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $146.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $51,983,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after buying an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after buying an additional 165,373 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 232.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

