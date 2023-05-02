MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.5 %

MSA stock opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $146.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.