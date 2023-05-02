MTC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,700. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

