Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTL. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Price Performance

MTL stock opened at C$15.51 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$496.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2036889 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

