MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:MVO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 46,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,666. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.25%.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

