My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 663 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $371.62 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

