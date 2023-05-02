My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in MSCI by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Stock Performance

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $483.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.30 and its 200-day moving average is $505.68. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

