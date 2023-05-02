Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 1.6 %

MYGN stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 69,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,332. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.