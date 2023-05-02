Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $92.62

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.62 and last traded at $92.79, with a volume of 70212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

