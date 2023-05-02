NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

NYSE NC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 30.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 249.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 165.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

