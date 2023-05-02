Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Trading Down 9.3%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 714,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 392,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

Insider Activity

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

