Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Cut by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 187.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

