National Bankshares Boosts Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$94.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.19% from the stock’s current price.

Newmont Price Performance

NGT traded up C$1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.19. 105,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$51.44 and a 1 year high of C$94.94.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.7523364 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

