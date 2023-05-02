Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 7,491 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $89.94. 517,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $96.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

