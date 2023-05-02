Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.2% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,359,000 after buying an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,121,000 after buying an additional 35,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.38. 3,492,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,628. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.