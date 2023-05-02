Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $204.14. 744,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,186. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

