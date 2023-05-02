Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.65. 1,093,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

