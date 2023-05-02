Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,114. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.67. The firm has a market cap of $426.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,746 shares of company stock worth $42,795,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

