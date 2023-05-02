Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 3,149 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,428. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $120.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.