Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 46 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.67. 691,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,866. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.